WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Windsor Locks police are conducting an investigation in a residential area Wednesday morning.
Police said they first responded to 74 Spring St. around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
State police confirmed they are assisting with the investigation.
Police have released no other details.
Channel 3 has a crew on scene.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on air and on the app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.