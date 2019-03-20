WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Windsor Locks police are looking for a man wanted on sex assault charges.
Police said they are looking for 44-year-old Asbel Rivera, who is facing six counts of first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
No weapons were used in the crimes, but police said he has two handguns registered in his name, as well as an active pistol permit.
Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 627-1461.
