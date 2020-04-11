WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Social distancing has changed the way we celebrate birthdays, but that didn't stop a very special surprise from taking place for a Windsor Locks High School student.
The parade started off with sirens, and a sea of cars then followed Windsor Locks police to Colin Norris' home.
Drivers honking, friends cheering, many holding signs, and some dropping off presents.
All of it in celebration of Colin's 16th birthday.
"Completely surprised. I did not wake up this morning thinking this would happen," Colin said.
But those who know Colin knew they needed to make his birthday extra sweet.
The last two weeks have been difficult on the Norris family.
Colin's mother, Autumn, passed away unexpectedly last month.
"I know Autumn would have made a parade whether she was here or not so we just made that dream come true for her, for Colin," Kelly Rossignol said, the parade organizer.
The special surprise was emotional for Colin and his family.
"She’s not here physically, but I know she’s here spiritually and I know she’s right here by my side," Colin said.
She was proud of her son.
Colin works at Geissler's Supermarket, playing a critical role in helping make sure customers can get necessities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"My mom was such a big impact in this community, this town and this state even and I feel like that’s where I get it from," said Colin.
The Windsor Locks First Selectman signed a proclamation declaring April 20, 2020 "Colin Norris Day."
He read that proclamation to the Norris family during the parade.
"Completely crazy because I would never think that this would ever happen and now that it did its so surprising," Colin said.
Those who helped organize the parade say it was all worth it for the devoted son, loving friend, and talented actor.
"The parade gave everyone a little bit of something to do a little way they can, show their love and respect for the family and that they can come out and see them," Kelly said. "Even though we cant hug right now, its their way of giving them a hug."
A fitting tribute to a family that's touched the lives of so many.
A pay-it-forward group called The Autumn Project has been created in honor of Autumn Norris. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.