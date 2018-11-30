WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Police officially labeled the death of a man in Windsor Locks a homicide.
They identified the victim as Michael Keene.
On Friday evening, police arrested his daughter, 24-year-old Jessica Keene.
She was charged with first-degree murder.
Michael Keene's death was ruled a homicide on Friday by police.
He was found dead Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. at 74 Spring St.
They said he appeared to have suffered multiple wounds consistent with a sharp instrument.
Earlier in the week, the medical examiner wasn't able to identify the body because of the condition it was in.
Jessica Keene was arrested Friday evening and is being held on a $1 million bond.
She's expected to appear in court on Monday.
