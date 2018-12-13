WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Police from two departments said they are investigating robberies that could be connected to a rollover crash in Hartford.
Windsor police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Robert Shepard Jr. of Coventry. They also said he was driving a stolen car.
The Xtra Mart at 404 Hartford Rd. in Manchester was robbed around 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to Manchester police.
Then just after 3:45 a.m., another robbery was reported at a convenience store at 680 Poquonock Ave. in Windsor.
Windsor police said a weapon was implied, but not shown.
They said the clerk and the Shepard struggled. He may have gotten away with some cigarettes.
Shepard fled down Interstate 91 south and Interstate 84 west with a Windsor officer in pursuit.
The officer followed the suspect down a few streets. When the suspect realized he was being followed, he tried to lose the officer.
His vehicle rolled over around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Owen Street in Hartford, which led to a foot pursuit.
Windsor police were able to make the arrest with the help of Hartford officers. Shepard is in custody.
Manchester police said they are investigating to see if the robbery in their town is also connected that crash.
Hartford, Manchester and Windsor police all responded to the crash scene.
An ambulance was seen pulling away from the rollover crash when Eyewitness News first arrived on scene.
The car that rolled over was described as an older model silver Toyota Camry.
It was reported stolen from Southbury back on Dec. 5, Windsor police said.
Shepard was the only person in the store for the Windsor robbery, but police said a woman was the vehicle at the time of that robbery and the crash. Her involvement is being looked at and she could be charged.
Hartford police said a warrant will charge Shepard with motor vehicle violations related to the crash in the city.
Windsor police charged him with first-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny, interfering with an officer, third-degree larceny for the stolen car, engaging an officer in a pursuit, reckless driving and criminal impersonation.
