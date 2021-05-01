WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A defensive back from the University of Pittsburgh is getting the opportunity to stay closer to his home state.
On Saturday, Jason Pinnock, a native of Windsor, CT, heard his name called during the 2021 NFL Draft.
Pinnock was selected in the fifth round, 175th overall, by the New York Jets.
More CB talent coming aboard.Let's get it, @Jason_Pinnock!! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/OOIMqy0v00— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 1, 2021
He was one of the six defensive players drafted by the Jets in this year's draft.
Back in 2017, Pinnock was named the top cornerback in Connecticut, according to his agent, Madison Lee, before going on to play his college ball at Pitt for four years.
The Jets may represent New York, but their home field is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Quite a drive from Pittsburgh, but not too far from where Jason grew up.
