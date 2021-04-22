WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- The National Football League draft begins in one week, and a Windsor native is hoping to hear his name called.
Jason Pinnock is doing everything he can to give himself an opportunity to play in the NFL.
His confidence really grew after he became a starting cornerback at Pitt.
Playing the game has been easy, but now he said, “The hardest part has been just the anxiety, talking to 10 teams a day, not knowing where to go.”
He went on to say “In two weeks I don’t know where my life will be. It could be in Baltimore or out on the west coast in a place like San Francisco. So, you just don’t know.”
Pinnock moved home to Connecticut to best prepare over the past few weeks, and to help with some of that anxiety and angst.
He’s been working out at Dilligence Training in East Hartford.
“Just being consistent, waking up every day, all the things off the field, stretching, eating right, watching what you put in your body,” he said.
Pinnock said he believes he will be selected on the third day of the draft, somewhere in rounds four through seven. If not, he’ll get several calls after the draft as a preferred free agent.
