WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- The coronavirus is having a huge impact on nursing homes, as 40 percent of deaths in the state are at these facilities.
One nursing home in Windsor has had 35 deaths, and now questions are being raised on how the state is reporting these numbers.
The nursing home, Kimberly Hall North has had 35 deaths from COVID-19, which is four times the state's official number.
Larisa Zagorski's father Edward passed away. He had difficulty breathing, but says his test was negative.
"Whether its related to COVID, they are treating everything like it is COVID, so yes I am assuming it is,” she said.
While Kimberly Hall North, owned by Genesis, is reporting 35 deaths, last Thursday state numbers had a total of nine.
The governor's staff and the Department of Public Health are saying the issue is keeping up with all the data. The state is dealing with live numbers, not just from nursing homes but local municipalities and the chief medical examiner. Their report is made public once a week.
In a statement, Genesis said "We believe the data the DPH is sharing is only for residents who have officially tested positive, plus deaths. We share with families and the DOH both the number of confirmed positive cases and presumed positives, as well as deaths."
Sadly, because of the number of deaths, Kimberly Hall North has more room, and residents can be separated from those who may be infected.
Larisa's mother is also at this nursing home struggling with pneumonia.
"It could be these numbers are back dated a couple weeks ago, not today's numbers. I want today's numbers. I want to know what's happening today," she said.
The Centers for Disease Control is changing the way they want states to report numbers, wanting those with corona-like symptoms to be included in the number of cases.
Gov. Lamont’s office also said an additional $30 million is being given to nursing homes for things like face masks and gowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.