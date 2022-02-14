WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Everyone is spreading extra love today, and in Windsor marriage was also on the to-do list.
For the past 60 years the town has been offering free marriage licenses for those couples wanting to make Valentine’s Day their special day.
“By the power granted to me by the state of Connecticut. I pronounce that you are husband and wife you may kiss your bride.”
It’s been 10 years of engagement for Chris and Suzanne.
“We have been going back and forth when we wanted to get married. How we are going to do it. Neither one of us wanted a big thing so this seemed like the perfect thing to do,” they said.
A perfect moment with none of the planning stress.
“Fantastic we feel fantastic we finally did it,” the couple said.
Just family and a free marriage license.
“We had gotten the paperwork. Then we never came and filed it. So, this year seemed like a good time we just planned it last Wednesday. We have our families here it’s perfect,” they said.
Suzanne and Chris now join the dozens of couples who chose Valentine’s Day as their big day in Windsor.
It has been a town clerk tradition since 1962.
