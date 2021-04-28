WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Windsor police are investigating after a hangman's noose was found at a construction site on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Amazon distribution center on Kennedy Road following the report that the noose was found hanging from a steel beam on the second floor of the building.
A construction supervisor told police that the site safety team documented the incident, removed and discarded the noose.
According to police, the area where the noose was found is not monitored by surveillance cameras and is accessible to hundreds of employees from various companies.
An investigation is ongoing.
