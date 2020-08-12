WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Windsor Police have located a missing boy after several hours of searching.
Police said the boy was safely located.
Police said Salvatore D’Amato has been reported missing from the Deerfield section of town.
He was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said he is approximately 4 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 60 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing gray shirt and gray shorts.
Any information, is asked to contact Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.
