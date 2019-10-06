WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A Windsor family contacted environmental officials after they said they saw firefighting foam building up in their backyard brook.
Connecticut health officials issued an alert immediately following the deadly B-17 crash on Wednesday that firefighting foam with PFAs may have made its way into the Farmington River and surrounding waterways.
Currently, state and local officials are reviewing samples to determine if the toxic chemical is in the water.
Residents are strongly discouraged from touching the foam or fishing in the Farmington River.
Channel 3 spoke with a Windsor resident who said the foam has encroached on her property in Windsor.
Paddy Abramowicz told Channel 3 her backyard brook, Rainbow Brook, feeds into the Farmington River, and on Saturday, she said she noticed foam bubbling over.
At first, Abramowicz thought it would dissipate, but the foam grew taller. At which point, she said she contacted the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, DEEP.
A crew responded to the brook on Sunday afternoon to contain the foam, which is believed to be firewater made up of fuel and firefighting foam containing PFAs from the B-17 crash.
“As you can see, they’ve contained it now, so it doesn’t go any farther as they’re cleaning it up,” observed Abramowicz.
“That could’ve been done yesterday or two days ago.”
Officials DEEP informed the Windsor Health Department on Friday afternoon that foam was spotted near the outfall of the Rainbow Brook following rain on Thursday evening.
Officials said there have been no observations of the presence of foam in the MDC sanitary system. Samples of the water taken and officials expect the results in a week.
Abramowicz said she is relieved that DEEP crews responded quickly, but she said she is worried about the future of the Farmington River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.