WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Windsor Public Schools scheduled two clinics to vaccinate their employees against COVID-19.
School officials, along with the Town of Windsor Health Department, said the first was held on Wednesday.
It was optional. They said 400 employees participated.
The event was held on the Windsor High School gym.
Town employees helped to process each person, checked for proper identification and requested that folks wait in line for their turn, the town said. School nurses administered the vaccines to employees and provided vaccine information cards.
The second clinic is set for March 10, also at the high school gym.
Second-dose clinics have been tentatively scheduled for March 31 and April 7.
