WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – As more customers order their groceries online, stores are trying to find new ways to meet the demand.
A Stop & Shop in Windsor is among the first grocery stories to create an automated fulfillment center.
Online orders still make up just a small portion of sales for the grocery industry, but it’s a fast-growing area and many customers who do order online expect their food quickly.
“We’re seeing that our customers want same-day delivery, so finding a solution for that is kind of a priority here,” said Jessica Noonan, facility manager at Windsor Stop & Shop.
Stop & Shop saw an opportunity to try something new when it renovated it’s store in Windsor. It converted roughly 12,000 feet of space into a mini automated fulfillment center.
Robert Matthews is Central Connecticut Operations Director for the grocery chain. He says the center allows employees to fill orders in less time.
“For us to continue to meet the needs of the customers, we need to continue to change,” Matthews said.
Online orders make up only about five percent of sales, industry wide. Stop & Shop doesn’t share sales figures, but Matthews says the chain has seen 40 percent growth in recent years.
The growth has grocers scrambling to keep up with demand without inferring with brick and mortar sales.
But few have turned to mini fulfillment centers that mirror what you’d see in massive warehouses.
At full capacity, the Windsor center can handle up to 3,500 orders per week, which equals out to 70 orders per hour as long as the people picking know what they’re doing.
Matthews say this is still the only automated center in the northeast. Idaho-based Alberstons is also turning to automation, using robots in a handful of stores.
Walmart and other Stop & Shop locations are testing so-called dark stores for online orders, areas that are not accessible to regular customers.
Matthews says customers now like options, including coming into the store and automation will likely be part of the plan in meeting demand, no matter how people shop.
