WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – The state has a new Kid Governor.
On Wednesday, Makhi Ettienne-Modeste, a student from John F. Kennedy School in Windsor, was elected by the state’s fifth graders to serve as the 2022 Connecticut Kid Governor.
Makhi ran on a platform of preventing animal cruelty.
He plans to educate fifth graders about the signs of animal abuse, create posters to raise awareness, and donate to animal shelters.
Watch his campaign video here.
