WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Friday marks six years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, and tributes are pouring in.
On Dec. 14, 2012, a gunman killed 26 people at the Newtown elementary school.
While many people will honor and remember the victims in their own way, the town of Windsor is paying tribute by being kind.
On Thursday, students at St. Gabriel School got ready for a special delivery.
“Today is about remembering the lives lost at the Sandy Hook shooting,” said eighth grade student Katie Wilkos.
On Thursday, kindergartners and eighth graders walked for the 26 people killed that day, and for the people who often rush in the face of danger, like Windsor's finest - the police department.
“We're going to serve the police pizza to say thank you to their service,” said eighth grade student Jaiden Taylor.
This was all part of the school’s 26 acts of kindness.
“If you did it every day, the world would kind of be a little happier,” said Taylor, who believes kindness is contagious.
For St. Gabriel School, even on a difficult date like Dec. 14 2012, kindness beams bright sending a powerful message with each purposeful act of kindness.
“To show that there is still good in the world and that one person can make a difference,” said Rev. John Melnick.
