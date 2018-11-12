WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Veterans Day may mean a day off from work or school, but that’s not the case in every district.
Some Connecticut schools chose to have class to educate students about the importance of veterans.
Many who go through the Windsor school system start at elementary schools like Oliver Ellsworth.
As they get older, the lessons get deeper and they say they leave with a better sense of what Veterans Day means, as opposed to it just being another day off.
On Monday at Oliver Ellsworth, Veterans Day was observed with patriotic songs, a group reading, and spending time, face to face, with veterans they know and love.
That’s how Veterans Day has been done in Windsor for more than 10 years.
“This might be an opportunity to be open on Veterans Day where kids could learn the history of Veterans Day and what that means,” said David Furie, vice president of the Board of Education.
Kindergartener Kendall Mays was getting the lesson from her aunt and uncle, who flew in from Florida for Monday’s assembly.
“We talk to her about us being in the Army and I think she understands,” said Suzanne Seagers, of the Women’s Army Corp.
“I think that Veterans Day is important for the young kids to see how important it is for all veterans to be recognized,” said Rachel Mays.
While Kendall and her fellow kindergartners through second graders learn about the meaning behind the solemn day, these lessons are being taught district wide in some form.
Kendall’s mother describes what her sixth-grade son is learning on Monday.
“He was taught the armistice and was told why it happened and the importance of it, so I was very happy that he was in it and I think it is important that he’s in school,” Mays said.
Administrators know by having class on the holiday, they may be in the minority, but they believe their students are better off because of it.
“They’ve learned about this each year, this is not just a one-time thing,” Furie said.
The lessons have stuck with students. Some were moved to start a campaign creating and sending care packages to current members of the military.
