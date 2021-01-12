WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Windsor police are warning residents after a scam artist recently stole more than $1,000 from a local woman.
Like many retired seniors, Kathleen Jennings lives on a tight budget. So, she's devastated that a scam artist stole more than $1,000 from her on Monday.
“I couldn’t sleep last night. I tossed and turned all night long,” Jennings said.
Jennings had received a voicemail from someone claiming to be from Eversource, asking her to call a 1-800 number to settle a $700 balance.
When she called back, the scammer on the other end of the line greeted her with a threat.
“She said in about 40 minutes, your service will be shut off,” Jennings explained.
The fake Eversource employee told Jennings to go to a nearby grocery store and pay her bill with CashPak gift cards.
Unfortunately, Jennings fell for it, and was even duped again later in the day for an additional $500.
“When you panic, you tend to do things you wouldn’t normally do, and this is what I was doing. I was panicking about them turning my electricity off,” Jennings said.
Channel 3 called the phone number that Jennings had reached out to. The person who answered the phone said “Thank you for calling Eversource, this is Eric speaking, how may we help you today?”
When Channel 3’s Roger Susanin identified himself, he was put on hold. Nobody ever came back on the line.
Eversource will never threaten to immediately shut off your power. In fact, they haven't disconnected anyone's electricity since the pandemic began.
The company will also never ask a client to pay with a gift card or prepaid debit card.
“I’m just hoping that other people will hear this and just be aware what’s going on,” Jennings said.
She added that she wants people to learn from her mistakes.
Windsor police are trying to track down the scammers.
