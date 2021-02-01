MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Windy and snowy conditions were reported in Milford on Monday thanks to Winter Storm Cooper.
Milford Department of Public Works trucks were out about about throughout the day.
They, like other DPW crews around the state, urged people to stay off the roads.
They said they have more than 230 miles of streets that need to be plowed. Main roads are the priority. Side streets will follow that. Dead ends will be last.
Crews sought to caution people that it may take awhile to get to the side streets.
