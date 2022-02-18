GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Windy and rainy conditions were reported across Connecticut on Friday morning.
Eversource said it has been working through the night to clear and repair tree damage caused by strong winds.
It had crews in Colchester, Bloomfield and Montville.
"We'll continue working as quickly and safely as possible to make our communities safe and restore power," Eversource said.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker headed down Highway 12 toward Groton around 5 a.m.
Data indicated that some of the strongest wind gusts were being recorded along the shoreline.
Power outages also started to pick up around that time.
As of 7:30 a.m., Eversource had more than 13,120 outages. It reported more than 740 in East Lyme and more than 630 in Waterford.
United Illuminating reported 700 customers without power, mostly in Milford.
