OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Wind and snow from Winter Storm Bobby continued well into the afternoon hours for Old Saybrook.
Winds of between 40 and 45 mph whipped through the town.
Businesses were closed as the combination of wind and snow made travel treacherous.
