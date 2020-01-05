HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Snow showers are expected in some parts of the state to start off the work week.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said some places will get a minor coating of snow for the morning commute.
Cameron said the showers will start to develop in the western parts of the state around 6 a.m.
Scattered showers will continue to fall in parts of the state until the early afternoon.
The rest of the day will feature clouds and some sunshine, with highs ranging from 40-45 degrees.
Looking at Tuesday, the day will begin dry, but a coastal storm will bring snow or a wintry mix by evening.
Highs during the day will be in the low to mid 40s and precipitation could linger into Wednesday morning.
Cameron said it is too early to give an estimate on how much snowfall is expected.
Conditions will improve Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 30s.
