HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A storm will move away from New England and conditions will improve Sunday, but in its place, a strong northwest wind will move into our state.
Cameron said gusts to 40 mph are possible and the wind chill will be in the upper teens.
There could be some patchy clouds in the morning, but they will clear and skies will be partly to mostly sunny.
Highs during the day will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows ranging from 25-30 degrees.
A few flurries or a snow shower are possible Monday, but the rest of the day will feature clouds and some sunshine, with highs ranging from 40-45 degrees.
Looking at Tuesday, the day will begin dry, but a coastal storm will bring snow or a wintry mix by evening.
Highs during the day will be in the low to mid 40s and precipitation could linger into Wednesday morning.
Cameron said it is too early to give an estimate on how much snowfall is expected.
Conditions will improve Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 30s.
