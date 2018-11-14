HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It'll certainly feel like December through the rest of the week, thanks to a wind chill and an upcoming storm.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said before we see some potential snow and sleet, Wednesday will be chilly with high temperatures in the 30s but with a wind chill that'll make it feel more like the 20s.
"[Wednesday night] will be quite cold," Dixon said. "The wind will diminish and the sky will become clear, this will allow temperatures will dip into the teens just about everywhere!"
Thursday starts out nice, but clouds will overtake the state. It will also be cold with highs in the 30s.
"The next coastal storm will have a big impact on Connecticut from Thursday afternoon into Friday," Dixon said. "Initially, snow develops in time for the evening commute [Thursday] and it could come down at a good clip."
Since temps have been cold, Dixon said it's likely it'll stick and accumulate.
"Based on the storm's track, milder air gets pulled in on an easterly wind off the ocean, transitioning precip to a wintry mix of snow and sleet, from south to north," he said. "This happens [Thursday] evening and at night, then that will transition to a chilly rain as we head toward daybreak Friday."
Dixon believed snow accumulations will range from a coating to a slushy inch along the shoreline to 2 to 5 inches in the northwest hills.
He said a slushy inch or two is possible in the greater Hartford area and in Waterbury.
"For most of the state precipitation should be in the form of rain during the Friday morning commute," he said. "However, the northwest hills could still have some mixed precipitation where cold air lingers."
Roads are expected to be wet, or potentially slushy, during the Friday morning commute.
The storm will move away from southern New England by Friday afternoon.
Highs for the rest of the day will be in the 40s.
"Overall, the weekend is looking good," Dixon said. "Saturday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday should feature similar conditions although it will likely be a couple degrees cooler than Saturday."
Clouds will increase and a late day rain or snow shower can't be ruled out.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
