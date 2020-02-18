HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, dozens of wine growers protested a law they claim could put their businesses in jeopardy.
A group of vineyards and farm winery owners say a new law would create an unfair playing field for local wine growers.
They say the new law allows businesses to import grapes from other states and still call themselves wineries.
"We know we have to fight against the weather, we know we have to fight against insects and bugs, we didn’t expect we’d have to fight against the people that represent us,” said Jim Melillo, of Priam Vineyards.
Critics claim the bill gives advantages to Connecticut breweries and businesses that sell out of state wine.
However, one of the law's sponsors says that's not true.
Why doesn't the lawmakers leave things alone? Who paid them to do this??
