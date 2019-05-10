WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut’s Winery Passport Program is in full swing.
There are more than 40 licensed wineries in the state, and the Passport Winery Program is a special tradition for many people.
“We like meeting a lot of people, enjoying all the different wines, sometimes some of the wineries have new wines that we have never tried before. It’s just a fund day for us,” said Anne Little, of Rocky Hill.
“We try to go to as many. We pick a different part of the state and we try to hit as many as we can,” said Barbara Bailey of Glastonbury.
Tammie Cadet, a wine server at Gouveia Vineyards in Wallingford, explained how the program works, saying “There’s no purchase necessary but you just have to have them stamp your page wherever you visit and then submit it to the last one you go to.”
More stamps in your passport means more prizes you can potentially win, including a trip to Spain.
Kit Dinocenza of Newington said her group dreams of visiting all 35 wineries.
“Our dream was to do the full 35, but that’s nearly impossible. You’d have to go every Friday and I don’t think my friends or family would think too kindly of me to be going to wineries every Friday,” she said.
Wineries like Gouveia Vineyards say they see an increase in business because of the passport program.
“At the beginning of the year especially when the passports first come out, everybody wants to join in. And then at the end, we get a lot of people that are scrambling to finish it," Cadet said.
Many say it helps increase agro-tourism in Connecticut.
“It’s a spectacular way to visit all the farm wineries, visit all the different regions in the state of Connecticut, and it increases tourism and support for farm wineries in the state,” said Brenda Ruggiero, owner of Paradise Hills Vineyard and Winery in Wallingford.
The program runs from now until Nov. 3.
For more information on the program, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.