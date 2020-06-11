NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - State Senator Gary Winfield has a long history of reshaping conversations around criminal justice.
A passion that grew out of his childhood in the Bronx, a father succumbing to drugs, and watching his mom struggle as a single mother.
And every day that drive for social justice is fueled by what he hears in his community
"With people just kind of saying, keep going, don’t stop fighting, this is what you’ve been doing the whole time, now is the time and don’t let anyone deter you from the work you’ve been doing," Winfield said. "That’s exactly what I’m going to do.”
And the New Haven-based legislator - who chairs the judiciary committee - says the time for real police reform is now.
"Some of the things that come right out of the event in Minneapolis when Mr. Floyd’s life was taken, prohibiting chokeholds, duty to intervene and report, those kinds of things,” Winfield said. “We’re looking at what the use of force actually is and how we should re-write that statute.”
He says it’s also likely legislators will take a look at how investigations are conducted following the use of deadly force by an officer. Right now, it’s done by a state’s attorney - an office that deals daily with law enforcement.
"As we start this conversation, one of the things we’re looking at doing is having a place where an investigation is independent in a way, we have not had it so far.”
Winfield says that could be an independent investigator or inspector general. Another thought is that certain complaints against police could be funneled to a central office where they are reviewed, as opposed to each department.
“We are looking for, getting to a place where people can believe, when an action is taken by an officer, that’s an action that should not be taken, there exist the possibility for real consequences.”
From the rallies to the marches spread across the state, Winfield says we’ve reached to a moment, but if it’s to become more, it needs to be at the state capitol where changes are made.
“Many of my colleagues feel we can do things we’ve never done before and i hope that’s correct. Many of my colleagues are willing to engage in this discussion, when they may not have been willing to before.”
In a letter to both Democratic and Republican leaders, Governor Ned Lamont wants them to address this quickly and preferably in a bipartisan manner, adding he’ll only call them back for a special session, once there is sufficient support in both chambers.”
“What’s been said here is, if people can come to an agreement about saving those black lives, then we will, and if they can’t we won’t," Winfield said. "To me that in and of itself is problematic.”
Winfield stresses there’s nothing wrong with bipartisanship and consensus but says that’s not what’s important here.
“You can’t say to somebody, you’re 92% protected. You can’t say to somebody that we’ll get back to the rest of that later," Winfield said. "I think what we need to do is the most comprehensive piece of legislation that we can.”
