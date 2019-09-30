WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – This week there is a special way to honor WWII veterans who served during the war.
A traveling exhibit has made it ways to Bradley International Airport.
Five vintage WWII fighter planes are on display at the airport.
They are ancient flying machines that helped beat Germany and Japan and chart a new course for the world.
It’s a rumble that you don’t hear that often. Planes that are more than 70 years old fly around the country and are now in our state.
On display there is a P-40 Warhawk, a B-25 Liberator, a B-25 Bomber, a P-51 Mustang Fighter, and a B-17.
“We feel keeping history is all about giving you a hand-on experience. We bring these here to honor the veterans, to keep history alive, and keep young people engaged as well,” said Debbie Bamber, Wings of Freedom Tour.
The exhibit is open through Thursday where you can tour the planes and fly in them.
For more information on tickets, click here.
