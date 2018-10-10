FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man was listed in critical condition after a shooting at a wings restaurant in Fairfield on Tuesday night.
Police said it happened at the Wings over Fairfield restaurant on Black Rock Turnpike around 9 p.m.
An employee of the restaurant dialed 911.
Police said they were on the scene "within seconds" and rendered aid to the victim, who was found to have suffered a gunshot to the chest.
He was in a rear hallway.
The victim was brought to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery.
His name has not been released.
Police said the incident was isolated in nature, based off of their preliminary investigation and evidence collected at the scene.
They said there was no threat to the public.
Detectives continue to look into the case.
