HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Another recount and another race has been decided.
On Wednesday, incumbent Republican George Logan has been declared the winner in the state Senate race in District 17.
He beat his Democratic challenger Jorge Cabrera.
This was one of 7 towns holding recounts in that district.
Logan gained 20 votes in the recount, which clearly makes him the winner.
But what's even more significant is that Logan's victory stops Democrats from having more power in the state Senate.
The deadline for a recount in District 17 was Wednesday, which meant ballots had to be recounted in 7 towns, including Hamden.
“Absolutely necessary just to make sure people have faith in the system and we have a good system in Connecticut,” said Anthon Esposito, Hamden Registrar of Voters.
The race was a close one between Logan and Cabrera.
Logan is seeking his second term and this election was a tough one for Republicans.
The GOP lost seats in the House and in the Senate.
It’s no longer a tie, Democrats now have a strong majority and if Logan had lost, Democrats would have had a veto-proof majority.
On election night, Logan was up by 65 votes and the recount gave him 20 more votes.
Right after the recount results, Logan said it's been a long and hard fought campaign.
As for Cabrera, this was his first time running for a state office.
“We received over 18 thousand votes, a record number of turnout in the district and people were really engaged this year and making sure they were voices were heard and we are proud of what we did," said Cabrera.
There was another recount today in Stratford. Phil Young, the Democrat has been declared the winner in a district that's considered a Republican stronghold.
