(WFSB) - Anyone who missed out on the Mega Millions billion dollar jackpot may have to settle for a shot at a mere $620 million Powerball one on Wednesday night.
A winning ticket for the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in South Carolina.
The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. No details on exactly where the winning ticket was sold were immediately available.
Lottery officials said they are trying to track down the ticket holder.
Mega Millions said the jackpot was the largest in U.S. history.
The estimated cash value is about $913 million or the winner can have it shelled out over 29 years.
Tickets had to match all five white balls and the yellow Mega ball to claim the total victory.
Eight tickets were sold in California that matched five out of the six numbers.
Stores told Channel 3 that they've been busy pumping out tickets.
"Record numbers across the board, record sales, and record general fund transfers," said Chelsea Turner, interim vice president, CT Lottery.
Though the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket wasn't sold in Connecticut, it created 190,000 winners in the state.
"Including one $30,000 winner and two $10,000 winners," Turner said.
The Powerball drawing, which is also fairly large at a cool $620 million, is Wednesday night.
It's the sixth highest Powerball prize in its history.
With that kind of money, the winner could by the White House for $420 million, as listed on Zillow, or book a trip to outer space for $250,000 a seat per Virgin Galactic.
Recently, a $1 million winning ticket for that game was sold in Prospect.
There's also Connecticut's Classic Lotto. It's up to $7.1 million, the highest since 2011.
"I think everybody is surprised because they forget there are a lot of prizes besides the big jackpot winner," Turner said. "Certainly, a lot of excitement out there. During times like this, it's great to get in the game and have a lot of fun but we also always like to remember, folks it only takes one ticket to win."
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
