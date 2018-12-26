(WFSB) -- Talk about a Christmas gift of a lifetime!
The Connecticut Lottery said a person in Connecticut won $3 million in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night.
The winning ticket was purchased at Avenue News on Farmington Avenue in Bristol.
Brian Lapierre was at the counter of the Avenue News convenience store for six hours on Christmas Day.
“Well I don’t know who it was that I sold the ticket to, but Christmas Day is normally not very busy but I always do open as a courtesy to my customers,” Lapierre said. “Everybody now that’s coming in is talking about it, they’re pretty excited about it.”
The store was buzzing with business on Wednesday, many hoping to be the next to hit it big.
“I heard about it, I usually get my tickets down the road a little bit at Gala but I heard that at this address they won it yesterday. I did not buy a ticket yesterday so I got one today. Hopefully this one will be a winner too,” said Jerry Kaczenski, of Bristol.
The drawing jackpot reached $321 million.
Nobody has won the jackpot since October.
The winning numbers were 2,8,42,43,50, and Megaball 6 with a Megaplier of 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.