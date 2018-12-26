(WFSB) -- Talk about a Christmas gift of a lifetime!
The Connecticut Lottery said a person in Connecticut won $3 million in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night.
The winning ticket was purchased at Avenue News on Farmington Avenue in Bristol.
The drawing jackpot reached $321 million.
Nobody has won the jackpot since October.
The winning numbers were 2,8,42,43,50, and Megaball 6 with a Megaplier of 3.
