STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Winter has returned, at least at the UConn Dairy Bar.
The ice cream venue on the University of Connecticut's Storrs campus will unleash a number of Game-of-Thrones-themed treats.
Starting Tuesday, the dairy bar is offering a different GoT-inspired treat each day leading up to the series finale on Sunday.
It's calling the the promotion "Game of Cones."
The Red Wedding Sundae, available Tuesday.
The Night King Shake, available Wednesday.
Destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor, available Thursday.
Arya's Needle, available Friday.
Wall Falls Spoiler Sundae, available Saturday.
The Iron Cone Sundae, available Sunday.
For more stories, watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News or head to WFSB.com.
The Red Wedding Sundae, available Tuesday.
The Night King Shake, available Wednesday.
Destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor, available Thursday.
Arya's Needle, available Friday.
Wall Falls Spoiler Sundae, available Saturday.
The Iron Cone Sundae, available Sunday.
For more stories, watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News or head to WFSB.com.
Check out all of the flavors here.
The desserts include The Red Wedding Sundae, The Night King Shake, Destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor, Arya's Needle, the Wall Falls Spoiler Sundae and the Iron Cone Sundae.
Prices for the treats range from $6.75 to $7.
The last episode of Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sunday at 9 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.