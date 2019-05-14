Winter has returned, at least at the UConn Dairy Bar.

The ice cream venue on the University of Connecticut's Storrs campus will unleash a number of Game-of-Thrones-themed treats.

Starting Tuesday, the dairy bar is offering a different GoT-inspired treat each day leading up to the series finale on Sunday.

It's calling the the promotion "Game of Cones."

The desserts include The Red Wedding Sundae, The Night King Shake, Destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor, Arya's Needle, the Wall Falls Spoiler Sundae and the Iron Cone Sundae.

Prices for the treats range from $6.75 to $7.

The last episode of Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sunday at 9 p.m.

