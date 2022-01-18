BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – This time of year is perfect for producing maple syrup in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News visited Lamothe Sugar House in Burlington.
Robert L. Lamothe says making maple syrup is a labor of love. He has been making it since the 1970s.
“I knew we could make a business out of it and today we’re the largest maple producer in Connecticut but it’s with friends and family people who supported us,” Lamothe said.
Weather is an important part to making this sweet treat.
“We need freezing cold nights, perfect condition would be 20 degrees at night and then the following day it would be 40, 42, 45 by noon sap is going to run, here also the ground has to thaw,” said Lamothe.
Using sugar maple trees, they use 26 miles of tubing and 5,600 taps to make gallons and gallons a year.
43 gallons of sap makes one gallon of syrup.
“The sugar is formed like say the 3rd week in October when that leaf is a brilliant orange it makes starch and then through dormancy until about February the tree turns that starch into sugar and that’s what we’re after,” Lamothe said.
After tapping the trees, the sap then gets filtered through a series of machines including a reverse osmosis machine.
“We concentrate that sap before we start to boil, so we can get rid of 80-percent of the water in the sap before we start the boiling process,” said Lamothe.
The season only lasts until about mid-March but makes its way into many homes as the perfect breakfast companion year-round.
“That’s what you find in the farms and the sugar houses, everybody’s got a little bit of their heart in what they’re doing,” Lamothe said.
The difference between light and dark syrup depends on when it’s harvested. The darkest syrup is latest in the season.
