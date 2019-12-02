HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Abel dumped more than 9 inches of snow in parts of the state as of Monday evening.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for Litchfield and northern Fairfield counties, as more snow is supposed to fall Monday night.
A winter weather advisory is in place for the rest of the state.
Road conditions were poor early Monday morning, however as the day went on highways and main roads were slushy or wet. That is expected to change as the evening and night go on.
Snow totals as of Monday evening varied from 9.5 inches in North Granby to 4.3 inches in Avon.
"We saw a lull in the precipitation in many parts of the state this afternoon, but we are expecting periods of snow tonight. Occasionally, the snow could be moderate to heavy," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
He added there could be an additional 1 to 5 inches of snow that falls across the state by Tuesday morning.
As far as snow accumulations go, the forecast continues to call for northwestern Connecticut to see the most. Between 6 and 12 inches may fall.
The middle part of the state from Fairfield County up through Tolland and Windham counties could see between 4 and 8 inches.
In southern New Haven, Middlesex and most of New London counties, anywhere from 1 to 4 inches is expected.
"Any lingering snow or snow showers will end by mid-morning then the sky will become partly sunny," DePrest said.
While the morning commute could be tricky, it'll be much better in the afternoon.
