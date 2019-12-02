TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Snow plow drivers were on the job in Litchfield County for more than 24 hours as of Monday afternoon.
Following a round of snow, slush accumulated in the county's largest city of Torrington.
That slush actually helped drivers a bit in terms of the road conditions; however, they were still warned to slow down.
A band of snow followed that, which is expected to be followed by even more snow later in the day on Monday.
Snow plow driver Jim Woolsey with the Litchfield Department of Transportation told Channel 3 that the slush created some traction during the morning commute.
Woolsey also had a warning for drivers who may approach a plow.
"Keep back, let us do our job, give us some room," he said. "I know it’s a slow tedious process, but we’re just making it safe for everybody."
Woolsey said he started his shift at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
As of 5 a.m. on Monday, he said he still had hours to go.
The accumulating snow gave children in the area a snow day.
"We used to live in Florida and it never snowed down there," said Serenity Rosado.
"I love it," said Giovanni Rosado. "It’s awesome. This year’s going to be the only year that we’re going to outside, every day, all day."
"And my mom and dad lived in snow when they were kids, so they’re teaching us how to dress," Serenity Rosado said.
