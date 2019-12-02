HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Winter Storm Abel has canceled Holiday Light Fantasia in Hartford Monday night.
Event personnel have decided to not open the annual light show in Goodwin Park.
Holiday Light Fantasia is scheduled to reopen Tuesday night.
Proceeds from Holiday Light Fantasia benefits the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
It runs through January 1.
Find closings, delays, and early dismissals here
For more information on dates and hours, click here.
