HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Travel home this holiday weekend could get messy as Winter Storm Abel arrives in Connecticut.
Winter Storm Abel will have an long duration impact on the state through Tuesday morning. A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for Litchfield County and Northern Fairfield County. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the rest of the state with the exception of southern portions of Middlesex and New London Counties.
Winter Storm Abel could bring significant amount of snow primarily for those inland and at higher elevations. Coastal areas may experience snow, a wintry mix, and rain for a period of time before turning back to snow.
The northwest hills and Litchfield County could experience a considerable amount of snow totaling 6-12".
Approximately 4-8" of snow is expected for Hartford County and the interior region of the state.
Windham County is under a Winter Weather Advisory because a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain may leave a 3-6” blanket of accumulation on the ground there.
Snow accumulation totals at the shoreline and New London County will not be as much, with predictions calling for 2-4".
Dozens of flights are cancelling or delaying at Bradley as Winter Storm Abel approaches. Officials will the airport encourage travelers to check with their airline on their flight’s status.
Track Winter Storm Abel with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Winter Storm Abel is expected to move into the state late morning to mid-day on Sunday, working its way east.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said steady snow will begin to fall in the afternoon, covering inland parts of the state around 4 p.m. Sunday.
A switch over to an icy mix and plain rain will begin Sunday evening.
"As warmer air comes in and slides up over the warm air, that's when we start to see a mix of sleet and freezing rain," Cameron said.
Rain will cover most of the state late Sunday into early Monday morning.
The Monday morning commute will see off and on rain showers and drizzle.
"It's not going to be a perfect commute, but it's not going to be terrible either," Cameron said.
Rain will continue to fall for parts of the state into Monday afternoon before cold air returns, turning the rain back to snow for interior parts of the state.
Cameron said we can expect a steadier period of snow Monday night. The snow may continue into Tuesday morning.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
