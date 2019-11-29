HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Travel home this holiday weekend could get messy as Winter Storm Abel is expected to develop.
Abel could bring snow primarily for those inland and at higher elevations. Coastal areas may experience snow, a wintry mix, and rain for a period of time before turning back to snow.
Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon says the inland part of the state can expect plowable snow.
The storm is expected to develop midday Sunday with snow or a wintry mix. The mix may include sleet, freezing rain, and rain.
Those with travel plans on Sunday may want to leave early.
Abel could also have an impact on the Morning commute as heavy snow or a wintry mix could go into the early morning hours.
