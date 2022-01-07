(WFSB) - Winter Storm Alfie left schools closed and driving treacherous on Friday morning.
School districts started reporting closures on Thursday afternoon. See the complete list here.
Driving conditions on roadways across the state deteriorated after midnight on Friday.
The timing was not good. Winter Storm Alfie peaked around daybreak and the morning commute.
Snow came down at a rate of an inch or more per hour during Alfie's peak.
Not only have roads become snow-covered, but visibility has been reduced.
Drivers were urged to take their time.
They were also warned to clear off their vehicles of snow. Those who don't face fines.
Keith McLellan, of Middletown, said nothing made him want to stay inside this morning.
“Not a thing! Even more I’m a go-getter,” he said.
"Be careful, watch out for the plows," said Al Mojica, also of Middletown.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Stay with Channel 3 for the latest details on the storm on air and online.
See the forecast here.
