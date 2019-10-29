Eight years ago on Oct. 29, Winter Storm Alfred left hundreds of thousands of people in the dark and dumped a lot of snow on the state.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eight years ago, the weather gave the state a trick instead of a treat.

A rare late-October nor'easter, which Channel 3 dubbed Winter Storm Alfred, deposited up to 2 feet of snow in parts of the state.

It forced many towns to cancel Halloween.

Winter Storm Alfred's snow began falling on Oct. 29.

Remembering Winter Storm Alfred in 2011

Towns like Farmington recorded 24 inches of snow.

The state as a whole experienced 830,000 power outages between what was then Connecticut Light & Power and the United Illuminating companies.

Alfred hit just two months after Tropical Storm Irene ravaged parts of the state and caused 754,000 power outages.

