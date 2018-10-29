Seven years ago, Connecticut experienced Winter Storm Alfred.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's been seven years since a rare late-October  nor'easter dumped 2 feet of snow on parts of the state, forcing many towns to cancel Halloween.

Winter Storm Alfred's snow began falling on Oct. 29.

Farmington recorded 24 inches of snow.

The state as a whole experienced 830,000 power outages between the then- Connecticut Light & Power and United Illuminating companies.

The storm happened just two months after Tropical Storm Irene ravaged parts of the state and caused 754,000 outages.

