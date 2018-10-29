HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's been seven years since a rare late-October nor'easter dumped 2 feet of snow on parts of the state, forcing many towns to cancel Halloween.
Winter Storm Alfred's snow began falling on Oct. 29.
Check out photos here.
In late Oct. 2011, the northeast was socked by a freak winter storm.
Eyewitenss News forecasted 6 inches for most of the state with 10 inches in the higher elevations.
Many trees still had leaves on them, which caused branches to come down from the weight of the snow.
This rose bush had flowered before the storm hit.
Tree limbs snapped under the weight of the wet snow.
It was eerily beautiful the next morning.
Though with the beauty came a lot of damage.
Many folks never thought they'd be snow blowing in late October.
At the height of the storm, more than 800,000 customers were without power.
Power crews spent weeks repairing the damage.
In late Oct. 2011, the northeast was socked by a freak winter storm.
Eyewitenss News forecasted 6 inches for most of the state with 10 inches in the higher elevations.
Many trees still had leaves on them, which caused branches to come down from the weight of the snow.
This rose bush had flowered before the storm hit.
Tree limbs snapped under the weight of the wet snow.
It was eerily beautiful the next morning.
Though with the beauty came a lot of damage.
Many folks never thought they'd be snow blowing in late October.
At the height of the storm, more than 800,000 customers were without power.
Power crews spent weeks repairing the damage.
Farmington recorded 24 inches of snow.
The state as a whole experienced 830,000 power outages between the then- Connecticut Light & Power and United Illuminating companies.
The storm happened just two months after Tropical Storm Irene ravaged parts of the state and caused 754,000 outages.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.