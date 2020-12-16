HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Bailey starting bringing heavy snow into the state Wednesday night.
Flakes started flying in Fairfield County around 5:30 p.m. Snow continued on, reaching central parts of the state by 7 p.m., which lead to statewide snow cover by 8 p.m. Road conditions started to deteriorate across much of the state at that time.
As of Wednesday evening's forecast, Winter Storm Bailey looked to deposit anywhere between 12 and 20 inches of snow across most of the state. The shoreline and southeastern Connecticut could see 10 to 16 inches.
A winter storm warning was issued for nearly the entire state from Wednesday evening until Thursday evening.
It's been a chilly and breezy day on Wednesday, ahead of the storm's arrival. Clouds thickened during the day, as temperatures struggled to reach 30 degrees.
"Conditions will rapidly deteriorate this evening. Snow will become heavy at times, perhaps coming down at the rate of 1-2” per hour at times," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
A northeasterly wind will also become stronger.
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph or higher could cause blowing and drifting Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
"Given the heavy nature of the snow in tandem with the wind, white-out conditions are possible, [which would be] near-blizzard criteria," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.
The snow should be light and fluffy, which means it won't cling to power lines and trees. That's good news in terms of potential power outages.
However, the snow will have a huge impact on the Thursday morning commute.
Temperatures could stay in the 20s to near 30 degrees for most of Thursday.
Precipitation will taper off before noon. Any lingering areas of light snow should end early Thursday afternoon.
There could be some partial clearing before the day is over, but it will be windy and cold with highs only in the 20s to near 30, and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.
The sky will become clear by Thursday night. With the fresh snow cover, however, temps will dip into the 5 to 15 degree range.
The week should end on a quiet note.
Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with highs again in the 20s to near 30 degrees.
The wind should be light and calm.
Overnight lows into Saturday could be near zero in some parts of the state.
Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs in the low-30s.
A few rain or snow showers are possible on Sunday. Skies should be mostly cloudy with temps in the upper-30s to near 40 degrees.
The proud tradition of naming winter storms continues exclusively at Channel 3, dating back to 1971, beginning with Ch. 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Viewers may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in CT, and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state.
Winter storms are named if at least 6 inches of snow is expected for much of the state, and/or half an inch of ice, which would occur during a major ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse. Read more here.
