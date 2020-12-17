MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) – In a year that’s been downright painful for many locally owned businesses, Winter Storm Bailey foot of snow may be the boost ski resorts have needed.
The machines at Powder Ridge were going Thursday night because the park wants to have three feet of snow ahead of their Friday opening.
The timing of Winter Storm Bailey was just right to make that happen.
The type of snow that fell is what people are looking for when they go skiing, plus the overnight temperatures are perfect to keep the snow on the mountains.
Starting on Friday, people can shred the mountains like they’re supposed to.
“The last three years in southern New England has been a struggle for Mother Nature for assistance in snow. This is huge for us,” said Sean Hayes, CEO Powder Ridge Mountain and Resort.
It’s been an all-around rough year for Sean Hayes. Brownstone, his outdoor summer park, was limited to less than half capacity. Powder Ridge’s wedding business went from 125 bookings to zero.
“Those type of businesses that are so depended on events, conventions, weddings, there’s not getting 2020 back,” Hayes said.
That’s why Winter Storm Bailey was a blessing.
“It was a dry snow. You had low humidity for most of the night, by morning you had moisture in the snow, but this is fluffy snow, they love powder,” Hayes said.
On Friday, even as the coronavirus lingers, Hayes is banking on die hard snow lovers to hit the mountain.
“It is a perfect sport to enjoy during this pandemic,” Hayes said.
“It’s important to support the locals and keep this great place going,” said Ralph Derrico.
Powder Ridge will have social distancing taking place. Single riders will be on lifts unless you come together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.