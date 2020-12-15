HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the state Wednesday night into Thursday.
Channel 3's meteorologists named it Winter Storm Bailey.
As of Tuesday afternoon's forecast, Winter Storm Bailey looked to deposit anywhere between 10 and 18 inches of snow across most of the state. The shoreline and southeastern Connecticut could see 8 to 12 inches.
The totals continue to be subject to change as the exact storm track remains uncertain.
A winter storm watch has been issued for the entire state from Wednesday night to Thursday night.
School changes and parking bans started coming in to the newsroom on Tuesday. See the complete list here.
Before the storm arrives, Tuesday during the day will feature highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.
Wednesday also appears to be chilly and breezy.
"[Wednesday], clouds increase," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Snow should begin falling after sunset. Winter Storm Bailey ramps up at night, peaking by daybreak Thursday."
Temperatures could stay in the 20s to near 30 degrees for most of Thursday.
"[By daybreak Thursday] snowfall rates could hit 1 to 2 inches per hour," Dixon said.
The wind will also intensify. Gusts of over 40 mph are possible, which could cause the snow to drift.
"We could have near-blizzard conditions at a point," Dixon said.
Obviously, the storm will have a huge impact on the Thursday morning commute.
However, the snow should at least be light and fluffy since the air will be cold.
"Based on what we’re seeing [Tuesday afternoon], there could be some mixing for coastal/southeastern Connecticut based on how the storm eventually tracks," Dixon said.
The storm should clear out by later Thursday afternoon.
There could be some clearing before the day is over, but it's still expected be windy and cold. Temps could dip to near zero in some spots overnight into Friday.
The week should end on a quiet note.
Friday and Saturday appear to be fair and cold.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
The proud tradition of naming winter storms continues exclusively at Channel 3.
It dates back to 1971.
Winter storms are named if at least 6 inches of snow is expected for much of the state, and/or half an inch of ice, which would occur during a major ice storm.
Last year, Channel 3 asked viewers to send in name suggestions based on their pets. Since there was only one named storm last season, Abel, that list will continue this season. See the full list here.
