ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – While Winter Storm Bailey will be the first big snowstorm of the season, it will be dealing yet another blow to restaurants.
The industry has already been battered throughout the year.
At Wood-n-Tap, the patio that was a lifeline during the summer and fall is already closed. The snow is ending any chance the patio will return anytime soon.
“We’re forecasting to be down significantly. We’re already down significantly as it is unfortunately with the pandemic. This will be another salt in the wound,” said Philip Barnett, Wood-n-Tap owner.
Philip Barnet is the owner of the Wood-n-Tap in Rocky Hill and he recognizes the power of Winter Storm Bailey.
For the industry, it’s not just a snowstorm, it’s the end of outdoor dining options.
“Our guys will be out and be putting away all our heaters, putting away the rest of the furniture,” Barnett said.
With the pandemic still ranging, indoor dining, takeout, and delivery will be the legs left to stand on.
“Restaurants have been hurting so bad and there’s no way to make a living unless I do this, so that’s what it’s come down to,” said Angela Demonte, UberEATS driver.
Angel Demonte is an UberEATS driver. She had to take on this delivery jobs because her waitressing job wasn’t making ends meet.
“Which is really hard right now, so I’ve been doing this to help out with hours, money, and lost wages,” Demonte said.
While the outdoor dining chapter ends, Winter Storm Bailey may actually boost delivery orders.
“I fell like we will get a lot of orders still because people are scared to go out,” Demonte said.
Demonte has already decided that she’ll stick it out and drive through the projected foot or more of snow.
“So, I think it helps us, but it’s a little harder for sure. I can’t do as many orders and it’s a lot more dangerous,” Demonte said.
Barnett knows the sacrifices his staff and his contracted delivery staff are making, and he says he’ll stay open as long as he can but won’t make promises.
“Our goal is to be open and if we see it become really dangerous, we’ll send our staff home because we want to make sure they get home safe as well,” Barnett said.
Demonte says a lot of her orders come from Wood-n-Tap, but the chains like Outback and Chipotle are big favorites. She suggests looking into eating and order local, if possible, because many have now partnered with delivery companies.
