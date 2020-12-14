HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A snowstorm expected to hit the state on Wednesday night into Thursday is expected to bring a large amount of snow.
Channel 3 meteorologists have named the storm Winter Storm Bailey.
Winter Storm Bailey is expected to bring 8 to 12 inches of snow in southeastern CT and the shoreline while the rest of the state could see anywhere between 10 and 18 inches of snow.
Tuesday during the day will feature highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.
The next storm system moves into the state on Wednesday.
"Timing-wise, snow should start after sunset Wednesday," Dixon said. "Now, depending on what model one looks at, it could end either Thursday morning OR Thursday afternoon."
Dixon said the track and duration will dictate how much snow the state gets. However, he said a plowable amount is likely.
"The wind will also increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning," he said.
Temperatures may stay below freezing over interior portions of the state for both days.
Friday and Saturday appear to be fair and cold.
"The weekend features chilly weather," Dixon said. "While dry Saturday, some rain/snow showers may be possible Sunday."
The tradition of naming winter storms continues again this year at Channel 3.
It’s a tradition that dates all the way back to 1971, and Channel 3 is proud to continue it today.
Winter storms are named if at least 6 inches of snow is expected for much of the state, and/or 0.5 inches of ice, which would occur during a major ice storm.
Last year, Channel 3 asked viewers to send us name suggestions based on their pets. Since there was only one named storm last year, Abel, we are continuing with that list. See the full list here.
