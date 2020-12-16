(WFSB) -- Winter Storm Bailey is on the way.

The storm, when all is said and done, is set to deposit anywhere between 12 and 20 inches of snow across most of the state. The shoreline and southeastern Connecticut could see 10 to 16 inches.

Here's a look at the storm hour-by-hour:

weather alert.jpg
totals.jpg
rpm1.PNG
rpm2.PNG
rpm3.PNG
rpm4.PNG
rpm5.PNG
rpm6.PNG
rpm7.PNG

Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.

