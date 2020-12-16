(WFSB) -- Winter Storm Bailey is on the way.
The storm, when all is said and done, is set to deposit anywhere between 12 and 20 inches of snow across most of the state. The shoreline and southeastern Connecticut could see 10 to 16 inches.
RELATED: 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour possible with Winter Storm Bailey
Here's a look at the storm hour-by-hour:
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.