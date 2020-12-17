(WFSB) -- Winter Storm Bailey has come to an end, leaving more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state.
The Wednesday night into Thursday storm dumped anywhere between 10 and 15 inches of snow across most of the state. Southeastern Connecticut saw 4 to 8 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.